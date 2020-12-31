Storm Track 3 Forecast: Next storm approaching, ice and snow possible

Today and into a portion of Thursday, we will be between systems. Sunshine broke free from the clouds. Chilly temperatures will remain until a strong storm system skirts our region late Thursday into Friday.

Winter Storm Watches (that will more than likely be upgraded by the National Weather Service in the hours to come) and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from western Oklahoma into Central and Eastern Kansas to account for slippery conditions Thursday night into Friday from ice and heavy snowfall.

We will see an increase in moisture to our southeastern counties first after 7 PM Thursday. This moisture will track to the northwest. As it does, temperatures will be dropping.

Overnight, temps will range from 29 to 33 degrees where the bulk of the moisture will fall. At first, this will be rain and quickly transition to freezing rain and sleet. I don’t think we will stay there long before cooling take place overnight, producing snow. Southeast Kansas may stay in the mix.

This is going to have a huge impact on travel going into Friday. Total ice accumulation will be between 0.10″ and 0.25″ with locally higher amounts southeast of the Turnpike.

The most dynamic portion of the system capable of heavy snowfall will align with central and eastern Kansas. Several inches of snow are possible. The axis of heavier snow could still wobble as the storm approaches tomorrow night.

Winds will also be something else to factor in as as gusts between 35 and 45 MPH are possible. This will reduce visibility.

We will get the weekend to recover and clean up. Where the bulk of the snow falls, it will be a struggle to warm up this weekend and into next week with highs staying in the 30s and 40s. We could see another chance for rain and snow by the middle of next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman