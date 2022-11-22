Clear skies have dominated the Sunflower State once again today. With primarily a southerly flow, temperatures warmed well into the 50s and 60s.

Winds have been light which has made this day ideal for putting up Christmas lights and traveling around town to gather any ingredients for your Thanksgiving holiday dinner.

Overnight temperatures will be milder than what they have been as lows dip to the 20s and 30s. Teens are possible in Nebraska.

The next storm system getting its act together is currently in the northwest part of our country.

This bowling ball will swing our direction with a cold front late Wednesday into Thanksgiving.

Clouds will be on the move Wednesday and build from the southwest to the northeast. Winds will also increase and gust between 25 and 35 MPH. Temperatures will climb one more day before resetting the remainder of the week.

Holiday travel will be impacted first to the west of our region the next 24 hours.

Wednesday night areas of drizzle will develop with light rain showers in select parts of Kansas. Temperatures should be warm enough to keep this all as rain.

Then on Thanksgiving as temperatures cool from the west to the east, rain showers will still be possible. That said, as temps cool to the southwest as this system intensifies, we will see rain mixing with snow for areas of southwest Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The closer you get to the state line and points south stand a better chance for this wintry mix. Any snowfall accumulations should be kept to a trace to an inch or two. There may be locally higher snowfall amounts through Friday morning up to 3 inches across the state line to the south.

This system really gets going over Oklahoma and Texas. The track will be to the northeast into Saturday and this will bring additional rain showers for areas in the south and east.

Some snow might also mix in as this system wanes into Saturday night to the east. No accumulations are expected as this will largely stay as rain.

Depending on the path and how far north this system tracks, we may see some decent rainfall accumulations through Saturday. Unfortunately, it will not be spread evenly throughout the entire state.

Temperatures will bounce back at the end of the weekend to a more seasonable level. We will keep this warming trend going into the new workweek with dry conditions.

KSN STORM TRACK 3 FORECAST from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 57 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 54 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman