Our next winter storm is on the horizon and it looks fruitful for moisture. This will be a long duration event that will provide much of our viewing area with accumulating snow. Some of which will be heavy.

Overnight clouds will arrive late as temperatures hover much warmer than average.

Southerly flow pumps in the moisture that will feed our next significant winter storm. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from Tuesday evening through midday Thursday.

Tuesday morning begins as clouds thicken and the cold front passes through. This will be a drastic turn from the 50s and 60s we had today. We will reach our warmest temperature late in the morning before the colder air slowly sinks southward.

Ahead of the front, drizzle is possible. There will be an uptick in rain showers across southcentral and eastern Kansas by the afternoon. As we get into the evening, any rain will turn to a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet before abruptly changing to all snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. I see our window for a wintry mix to be brief before the atmosphere cools quickly enough for all snow.

We will see the snow blossom throughout the region while we are sleeping. The snow will continue through much of Wednesday. There will be bands of heavier snow that will increase snowfall totals. I see this over the Flint Hills and specifically areas near and east of the Turnpike. This is where significant snowfall totals will occur before this active stretch tapers Thursday.

There will be a couple pieces of energy that will enhance snowfall production. One Wednesday and another Wednesday night. Several inches of snow will result from this storm south of I-70 with less to the north of I-70. From the Kansas/Nebraska state line, a trace to upwards of 3″ will be possible approaching I-70. South of I-70 and through Oklahoma, there will be a range from 4″ to 7″. Near and east of the Turnpike, anywhere from 7″ to 11″, if not locally higher amounts exceeding a foot, will be possible through midday Thursday. Travel is not recommended Wednesday.

Winds will also be stronger for central and eastern Kansas during this snow event. Gusts between 30 and 40 MPH are possible.

The colder air coming in is dangerous. Highs will be in the teens Wednesday into Thursday with single digits overnight lows. The air temperature will dip below zero into Friday morning with wind chills potentially approaching -15 later this week.

Temperatures moderate this weekend, but with the snowpack it will be a struggle. Highs will be below average. We look to stay quiet from the weekend into much of next week as the warmth gradually builds back through the region.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman