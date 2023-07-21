Morning rain and storms has left us with cloud cover and cooler temperatures today. Highs this afternoon will be uncharacteristically mild for late July with 70s and 80s across Kansas.

Clouds clear out in the afternoon and we spend the rest of our Friday mostly dry. You will want to get some time outdoors today, because it won’t be long before the heat cranks back up. Lows tonight will be cool in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow we wake up mostly sunny and that sunshine will begin to warm us up, but we still keep highs below normal tomorrow in the upper 80s.

A few storms will form in Nebraska tomorrow and drift south into Kansas, with the best chance of rain along and north of I-70 tomorrow.

A few storms might reach severe strength, but storms will be of limited strength and organization.

The heat dome that has been giving areas south and west of us a scorcher of a summer will begin to expand toward Kansas by early next week. This will push the jet stream farther north and brings at least a temporary end to our rainy stretch. Highs will trend toward the upper 90s and triple digits by Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: NE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.