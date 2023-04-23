A mainly clear night with light to calm winds overnight has led to efficient surface cooling with current temperatures in the frosty 20s to middle 30s across Kansas.

Freeze warnings remain in effect for central and eastern Kansas through 9 o’clock this Sunday morning.

The center of surface high pressure will push through Kansas today bring sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s, milder than Saturday but still below seasonal averages for the third week of April.

Clouds will gradually build back in across western Kansas and arrive in central Kansas Sunday night into Monday. Rain chances return to the forecast for the workweek ahead as an unsettled pattern works its way into the region thanks to a number of low pressure systems cross the Central Plains. Widespread showers will arrive in western parts of the state late tonight and spread through central Kansas Monday afternoon.

A steadier soaking rain will ensue for Monday night across Kansas with some embedded thunderstorms expected in southwest Kansas.

This rain and a thunderstorm or two will continue Tuesday. The first storm system will exit the state giving us a break in the rainfall Tuesday night.

Another low pressure system is expected to bring additional rain through the Sunflower state on Wednesday with an embedded thunderstorm for the Southwest.

Temperatures are expected to remain well-below average levels with the clouds and rainfall the first half of the week. Thursday looks to bring milder temperatures with broken clouds and a few showers as the associated upper-level low pressure system pushes in from the southwest though we expect northwest Kansas to have a good shot at a dry day Thursday.

Friday, a cold front is expected to drop through Kansas bring another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

When all is said and done, the active week ahead can bring 1 to 2 inches of much-needed rainfall to the Sunflower State helping to alleviate some of the extreme to exceptional drought conditions across our state.

Temperatures are expected to remain a few degrees below average for Friday right through next weekend with a nice warm-up foreseen during the following week as we head into the month of May.

4/23/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 64 Wind: E/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 39 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain (later) Hi: 60 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, breezy. 90% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 43 Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 44 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 62 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers.

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo:41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Meteorologist Jack Boston