Storm Track 3 Forecast: Nice start to the weekend

High pressure has built into the Plains and this will bring us some pleasant conditions to kick-off the weekend.

A few clouds will be around early in the day but everyone will get more sun than what we’ve seen over the last couple of days. Winds have relaxed and they’ll stay light today. Highs will be close to average in the 50s.

It’ll be a nice evening after sundown but keep a jacket handy as temps start to slide back down into the 40s. We’ll bottom out in the 30s overnight under mostly clear skies.

More sunshine is on tap for Saturday and we’ll warm even more into the 60s. Enjoy the next few days before clouds and rain chances return.

Sunday will be mild too but clouds will increase and so will our winds as the next front approaches. There will be a slim rain chance to the north and west during the day. We’ll have a better chance for showers by Sunday night.

This will make for a damp start to the work week. As temperatures fall Monday night, there could be a rain/snow shower to the west as moisture departs. Tuesday will gradually turn drier. The front will knock highs down into the 50s early in the week before we warm back up into the 60s. Before we warm back up another quick moving disturbance could bring a few showers to points south Wednesday.