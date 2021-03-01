Storm Track 3 Forecast: Nice start to the work week

It’s a quiet and cold start to the day but winds are lighter and skies are in fair shape. We’ve got lots of sunshine on the way and pleasant highs in the 50s. March will coming in like a lamb today.

Moisture stays to our south and east today and the back side of the system will continue to stay to our south through Tuesday. There’s a small chance that Southeast Kansas could get clipped by a few raindrops but our area will likely stay dry.

We’ll start the day in the freezer again with widespread lows in the 20s.

Due to dry and breezy conditions tomorrow, this has prompted a Fire Weather Watch for a handful of our counties to the north. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged. We may see a few more counties get added to the watch today.

Highs this week will be nice in the 50s and 60s.

Moisture develops to the west of us Wednesday night into Thursday. A chance of rain will increase first in Western Kansas Thursday and then the chance becomes widespread by Thursday night. Rain showers linger into Friday and the area will gradually turn drier from north to south.

A dry weekend follows but winds will turn stronger. This could mean more fire weather alerts for a few of our counties that didn’t receive much rain the previous days.