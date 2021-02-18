Storm Track 3 Forecast: Nice warming trend the rest of the week

It’s a quiet start to the day with fair skies. Expect a decent sunrise in the area but morning temps are still bitterly cold. A few wind chills are below zero but have not warranted any wind chill alerts. There’s a small chance for a flurry to the southwest and west early in the day but most of us won’t see flakes fly today.

There’s a possibility of some freezing fog this morning, especially to the west but it’s not likely.

We’ll rebound nicely under a mix of clouds and sun. Highs stay below freezing but improve to the 20s. Even our low temperatures tonight will slowly rise compared to previous days. We’ll fall back down mainly into the teens tonight.

We’ve got more quiet conditions ahead with the exception of winds picking back up over the weekend. We’ll continue to see some sun with more clouds around at times. Most of us will finally be able to get above freezing tomorrow. 40s Saturday and Sunday will follow.

A system will roll through over the weekend and bring a slight rain and rain/snow chance. This will be between late Saturday and early Sunday. This system also doesn’t look as significant as what’s moved through earlier this week.

By next week, milder highs in the 50s are looking likely. Possibly even some low 60s. So far, we don’t have any major storm systems on the horizon.