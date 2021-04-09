Storm Track 3 Forecast: Northerly breeze keeps temps cool

As a line of rain moves through the state today, cooler wind follows behind. This will change afternoon highs based on your location. Cooler temperatures in the 50s are expected to the northwest, while warmer in the low 70s are likely to the south. This warm air will fuel afternoon storms. The strongest storms will be well out of Kansas to the south and east in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. But we should watch for some that could produce strong wind and large hail in our counties farther to the south and east.

More moisture will wrap around the low and will result in a cold sprinkle or shower early tomorrow morning. Saturday will not be a soaker. This system will move out near noon and give way to more sunshine. A northerly breeze keeps temperatures on the cooler side on Saturday.

The weekend will end on a warmer note, but northerly wind stays breezy. Wind finally calms a bit on Monday. Temperatures are consistent in the 60s through the rest of the work week. An active pattern is in play so showers will come and go, but chances are low. Temperatures are trending cooler in the 60s and 50s.