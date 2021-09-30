Storm Track 3 Forecast: Not a washout, but more rain into the weekend

A healthy complex of heavy rain and thunder worked east across the state over the last 24 hours. Portions of western and central Kansas benefited the most. As the complex tracked eastward into this morning, it lost a lot of its steam, resulting in lower rainfall totals.

This round of rain left an impact for many, providing us with much needed moisture and drought assistance. It has not been since the September 3-4 timeframe that we have had such a decent chance of rain across Kansas. While many benefited, many were also left out. But, we are not done yet!

Leftover showers and a random rumble will remain this evening farther East.

A few raindrops are possible around the Wichita area for the kickoff of Riverfest, but it will be spotty compared to the activity that moved through this morning. A cold front tracking through the region is leaving its mark with a more significant fall temperature drop heading into the weekend. This front has now applied the brakes near the I-135 corridor. This frontal zone will enhance more rain soon.

Overnight a stray shower or two is possible farther East and south.

We await the next piece of energy that triggers another round of rain Friday as the front stays parked.

With more clouds compared to sunshine, attention goes to the southwest where the next batch of showers will begin Friday afternoon and lift to the northeast through Saturday morning.

We will then see an increase in scattered showers and a few rumbles through the state Friday night into Saturday. By Saturday evening, we should be done with the rain.

New rainfall amounts will not be as high as the last 24 hours, generally speaking 0.25” to 0.75” of new rain. Isolated locations may partake in a hair more.

We will then be on a drying trend at the end of the weekend and into next week as the cold front pushes this system aside. Temperatures will be comfortably warm in the 70s with a few spots hitting the lower 80s into early next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman