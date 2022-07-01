A decaying area of showers is found near and along I-70 this morning along a weak boundary. As it moves to the east, it is falling apart. If you see some of this activity, it will only amount to a light shower or two. Aside from that, clouds are holding in that portion of the state. Those along and north of the boundary will be slightly cooler in the 80s. The rest of us bake in the 90s. Expect moderate humidity levels.

Obviously there are a large amount of outdoor plans over the next few days. We will need to keep an eye to the sky at times, as we have a few scattered storm chances. No need to cancel outdoor plans!

The next storm chance comes in the afternoon. A small complex of storms could bubble up in north central into northeast Kansas.

We will watch for an isolated cell to become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. A secondary area across far western Kansas also needs to be monitored for a few stronger cells into the later evening hours.

Evening thunderstorms will approach the Kansas/Colorado state line. Activity will be isolated early before turning a bit more widespread into Friday night. If you have any camping plans in western Kansas, just keep an eye on radar. Most of this will be generic thunderstorm activity.

If anything survives into the morning hours on Saturday, we will not be concerned with severe weather. This activity will be dying off as it moves east. Another small area of thunderstorms needs to be monitored into Saturday afternoon across central into eastern Kansas. Still expecting the activity to be isolated. If you have outdoor plans closer to Wichita, just keep an eye to the sky for a small stronger storm.

Expect a hot weekend on tap otherwise! We will see highs near or above average for this time of year. Highs on the actual Fourth of July are looking downright toasty. This will last into most of next week.

7/1/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 95 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 91 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears