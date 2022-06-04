A few light showers are moving through central Kansas early this morning, so if you have any outdoor plans just keep this in mind. A light rain jacket might come in handy before the activity moves off toward the east. We will keep that spotty rain chance into midday.

Otherwise, highs remain comfortable in the 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. This is slightly below average for this time of year. Winds will be relatively light, picking up at times.

Another wave of thunderstorms needs to be monitored later this evening. We will watch a few isolated cells begin to form across northern and western Kansas, eventually forming into some sort of cluster into the overnight. Storms move from the northwest to the southeast. This does not look to impact all of us, but northern into central Kansas keep an eye to the sky.

The main threat with tonight’s storms will be hail and damaging winds. The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has north central into northwest Kansas under a slight risk. The rest of us fall under a marginal risk.

Activity tapers off during the day on Sunday. We will have to watch for yet another evening round that could linger into the overnight.

Another Slight Risk is in place for severe weather Sunday. We need to monitor a wind, hail and even isolated tornado threat.

This week has many spotty storm chances. Many of the opportunities appear to be in the afternoon and evening hours with some overnight events as well. Temperatures stay comfortable. Humidity surges back on Sunday.

6/4/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears