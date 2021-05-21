Storm Track 3 Forecast: Not a weekend washout but some storms around at times

There won’t be much rain around today. There will be more clouds to the east and less clouds to the west. Wichita could see some sun break free during the afternoon. There’s a small chance of rain to the east that could skim a few of our counties.

Winds will be stronger today and they’ll continue to be out of the south. This will send highs into the 80s.

Most showers and storms in the region will also stay over Colorado. One or two could sneak across the state line into Western Kansas tonight. Otherwise, expect another mild and muggy night.

More scattered showers and storms develop Saturday.

We’ll need to monitor the threat of a strong to severe storm to the west. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

As a boundary approaches the area, the threat of a strong to severe storm will push into more of the area Sunday and include portions of Central Kansas. Saturday night storms should fizzle out overnight, making for a pretty quiet start to Sunday. But late Sunday storms will ramp up again.

Once the front moves in early next week it’ll stick around through much of the week, keeping our active pattern in play. Warmth and humidity will also help fuel future storm chances.