Storm Track 3 Forecast: Not a weekend washout, but storm chances will return soon for some

After a cold and frosty start in parts of the region, our wind flow will undergo a shift over the next 24.

A more southerly flow will allow temperatures to warm in the days ahead. Overnight lows will not be nearly as cold before Friday offers up more 70s, however frost is still expected to the north early in the day.

We are also about to enter a more active stretch with rain benefitting communities farther east within our viewing area. The first signs of this develop after dark Friday.

This first round begins Friday night. Storm Tracker Radar will see signs of life after 10 PM Friday. Most football games should get in before this evolves.

We will see an uptick in storm development after midnight into the early morning of Saturday. Targeted location will be south central into southeastern Kansas. Moisture returns just enough to produce elevated storms where one or two may drop small hail. Heavy rainfall and lightning will also accompany this complex into the start of the weekend.

A warm front will lift to the north this weekend. The position of this is the focus Saturday night for the next round of storms.

A Marginal Risk is posted for north central into northeastern Kansas Saturday night where once again elevated storms capable of hail are possible. If the warm front does not advance far enough north, this risk area may be adjusted farther south in Kansas. Spots in the warm sector of this system will be able to warm to the upper 70s and in some cases, the 80s.

As the storm system intensifies Sunday, central into eastern Kansas will be in prime position to see yet another round of storms, some may be strong Sunday afternoon. Northwest Kansas will see wraparound showers associated with this system. Winds will also increase as this passes by our region.

Temperatures early next week will trend above average. Another storm system is timed for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We will have the moisture available and an unstable atmosphere in place where I can see a few severe storms. But, this depends on the position of the system and timing of the frontal passage as to where this blossoms for Kansas. Once this cold front goes through, temperatures will make another cool reset the remainder of next week.

Halloween still looks dry with trick-or-treating temps from the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman