Storm Track 3 Forecast: Not as hot but still stormy at times

Slow moving showers and storms have survived the night and continue into early Friday morning. We will need to monitor the potential for flooding where heavy rain is still falling. A Flash Flood Warning for Lyon county will be in effect through 7am. Areal Flood Warnings for a few of our Central Kansas counties will be in effect through 9:15am.

Rainfall amounts have ranged from less than an inch to several inches.

A few storms could linger through mid morning but the heaviest rain will gradually shift to the east. With the exception of a shower around through midday most of the area will get a break from the rain.

With a front dipped over the area today’s highs will not be as hot. They will mainly be in the 80s with a mix of clouds and sun.

During the afternoon we will need to watch out for redeveloping storms. They will favor areas south of I-70 but a storm cannot be ruled out to the north. Rumbles will linger into the evening.

A stronger storm capable of gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out. A Marginal Risk of severe weather barely skims the southeast corner of the area where extra attention will be needed.

A Marginal Risk also skims the northwest corner of the area. This is for late evening and the early part of the overnight but most storms should stay to our west.

Saturday morning will not be as warm of a start with most of us starting the day in the 60s. An isolated chance for a shower or storm will be possible through the first part of the day and then we will see them blossom again late in the afternoon and into the evening.

Areas of rain and rumbles will swing through the area. There will be another widely scattered chance Sunday before turning drier into the work week.

Highs will stay in the 80s and low 90s through the weekend. We may see a brief rise closer to the middle 90s next week but highs will still be close to average for this time of year.