A few showers left over from last night’s round of storms are slowly winding down this morning and will largely be gone by the time the sun comes up.

From there, we will see a much more pleasant day across Kansas as a cool front has made its way through. The heat wave from earlier this week has ended, and today’s highs will be close to or below average for this time of the year.

Later today, we may see additional storms developing over Nebraska push in from the north, most likely in the late afternoon and evening.

A few of these may be strong to severe, mainly with a damaging wind and hail threat.

Sunday will be dry in Wichita with mostly sunny skies and highs warming back to the low 90s.

A few more storms will be possible late Sunday out west, some of which may be strong to severe.

Into the coming week, we remain just outside of the influence of strong upper level high pressure to our south, which keeps us under the “Ring of Fire” where small disturbances in the flow pattern around the high generate frequent opportunities for rain. This will manifest this week in daily storm chances beginning on Monday.

Storms will be mainly nocturnal, firing up in the late afternoon and early evening and continuing into the night. This may lead to some concerns for 4th of July celebrations but a large scale washout doesn’t look likely on Tuesday or any day of this week.

Highs will rise slowly through midweek, when another cold front will drop highs back below normal.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: NW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 91 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.