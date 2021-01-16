Storm Track 3 Forecast: Not as Windy and A Weekend Warm Up

Temperatures are slowly warming this weekend as we approach Monday. Highs in the low 40s and 50s are expected with moderate wind speeds.

Wind gusts will not be as strong as yesterday, but not completely calm either. A disturbance to the north and west will bring gusts up to 35 mph out west.

This disturbance could also spark some light showers for our far western counties.

A cold front will sweep through on Monday, dropping temperatures about 10 degrees back to the upper 30s and low 40s by Tuesday.

Anytime we see a big cooldown like this, we should expect some form of rain or snow, but models do not have promising outlooks at this moment.

With the exception of a few sprinkles, rain and snow chances seem to skirt around the state and leave us mostly dry.

The chance for rain and snow stays low Monday and Tuesday. An active pattern will keep our temperatures bouncing up and down, but most chances for showers seem to keep this trend of going around the state. A better chance for wintry weather will arrive late this week on Friday. A moisture filled system from the south could have a good amount of snow associated with it so we will keep an eye on that as it approaches.