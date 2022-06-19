Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there! We will be able to shave a few degrees off of our temperatures today, but we still land above average for this time of year. Highs eventually work back to the lower to mid 90s for most with a few upper 90s as well. Expect some sunshine today with a few clouds later on.

Winds stay stronger out west again on Sunday, but will pick up at times closer to the Wichita area as well. Gusts in western Kansas could reach the 40 to 50 mph mark again.

Stronger winds and rather dry air in western Kansas will prompt elevated fire danger for Sunday. Burning is not advised, especially for those near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

We are dry through midday, but a few spotty showers and a random storm are possible late afternoon into the early evening. Keep in mind this activity will be more miss rather than hit, but if you have outdoor plans just keep an eye to the sky. Severe weather is not expected with any of these storms. The chance is rather low, but those to the west of Wichita have a slightly better shot.

Our rain and storm chances remain spotty over the next few days. By no means are we expecting a washout, just a few different broken waves of energy coming through. Each wave will highlight a different portion of the state at different times of the day. After Sunday, we will watch out west for an isolated storm or two later in the day Monday as well in western Kansas.

If you are looking for heat relief, you will need to search elsewhere. We keep our above average temperatures through the upcoming week. A few in northwestern Kansas could drop to the 80s quickly on Wednesday behind a weak cold front, but this would be short lived.

Heat Advisories remain in place for north central Kansas through Monday evening.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 95 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 74 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears