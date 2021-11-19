Storm Track 3 Forecast: Not too hot, not too cold, windy at times

Temperatures turn a touch warmer for Friday afternoon. Thanks to southerly winds in place, we will be able to usher more mild air into the state. We will see a wide range of temperatures between the 50s and lower 70s across southwestern Kansas.

Those winds pick up, becoming strong at times. We will see sustained winds from 15 to 25 mph with locally higher gusts. Those in northwestern and far western Kansas will see lighter winds today. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 3 PM for central and south central Kansas.

Any outdoor evening plans for Friday night look rather cool, but not overly bitter. Lows tonight eventually drop to the 20s and 30s. Winds will stay persistent, remaining out of the south.

Saturday looks to be one of our warmest days of the next seven. Highs will get into 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

The rest of the forecast favors a few minor cold fronts, but they look starved for moisture. Generally we are expecting a drop to the 50s by Sunday and then generally bouncing around in the 50s in mid next week.

Sunday looks windy as well as another front moves through.

As we head into the Thanksgiving Holiday, yet another cold front will sweep through. This will give us some chilly afternoon highs on Thanksgiving day with most of us not even climbing out of the 40s. We will have to watch out for a few spotty showers, mainly to the southeast. If you do see any precipitation late next week, it would be light rain and snow should not be in the picture. We will have a better travel outlook for you the next few days on KSN.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears