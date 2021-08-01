Storm Track 3 Forecast: Noticeable changes for the near future

A few clusters of thunderstorms are slowly pushing through the state of Kansas early this morning. Nothing remains severe, just some brief downpours and lightning. This activity is behind the cold front that shifted our winds on Saturday evening.

We will keep a few spotty storms through the morning, otherwise clouds should continue to decrease throughout the day as the front continues to move south.

You will notice a big difference this afternoon in air mass. What was extremely hot and humid will now be warm and fairly pleasant. Dew points this afternoon could be as low as the 50s for some across the state.

I am thinking afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s which is below average for this time of year.

You will likely notice a haziness to the sky again today from wildfire smoke trapped in the atmosphere. This could create some poor and unhealthy breathing conditions.

This upcoming week is generally dry, despite a few very slim chances for a pop-up storm. Temperatures benefit nicely from that front, with many days in the upper 80s. I think we will warm a bit heading into next weekend.