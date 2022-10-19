We have seen a series of downright cold mornings! Most of us were in the 20s and lower 30s to start our Wednesday.

Expect plenty of sunshine out there through the afternoon. Western Kansas begins to warm a bit more than the rest of us as a large storm system from the Great Lakes pulls off to the east. Expect a mix of 60s and 70s this afternoon.

Winds remain fairly light, but pick up a little bit in northwest Kansas. This is prompting high fire danger through this evening for a few counties in that direction. Please no burning.

Temperatures will gradually climb as an upper level ridge begins to work in from the west. Notice we go from below average to well-above average for this time of year. We are even looking at a few 80 degree days into the weekend.

We watch our next potent cold front work in late Sunday into early Monday. With the front, a few spotty thunderstorms are possible. We could potentially even have to watch for a few to be on the stronger side if the right ingredients set up.

After the storm chance late Sunday into early Monday, the front will significantly drop our temperatures. Expect highs back into the 60s for next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 66 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 41 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 78 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: SW/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears