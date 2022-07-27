Finally some relief for southern Kansas! The stalled out boundary overhead for the last few days has brought off and on rain and cooler air for those in the northern half of the state, with some shower and storm activity sneaking south on Tuesday. Now, we are expecting 80s and 90s across the state by the afternoon. Winds will be up at times out of the east/northeast.

A random shower or two is possible during the day, but our better storm chances return Wednesday night. Late evening, we will likely watch a complex of storms push into northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. Initially, storms could become strong.

There is a slight risk in place for our far northwest Kansas communities. We need to watch for large hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes.

Once we enter the overnight, storms should begin to weaken in severity, but still provide a rather noisy night for those to the north and west. Expect some heavy rain with any of the overnight storms, with frequent lightning as well.

Some model guidance has a bit of this activity surviving overnight into early Thursday morning. We will see if anything can make it to the Wichita area. It looks like this is a possibility! Some spotty morning rain is on the table before a rather dry midday/afternoon.

Another chance for a few stronger to severe storms comes in western Kansas again on Thursday afternoon and evening.

We will keep off and on rain chances in the forecast into Saturday. We will take any drop we can get as the entire state has been so dry over the last few weeks. Western Kansas has definitely tapped into a little moisture over the last few days, so that has helped. No need to cancel outdoor plans on Saturday just yet.

The other main story is the beautiful temperatures that will set in through the weekend. Please enjoy! The lower 80s will even feel cool compared to the intense heat we have felt over the last few weeks. It does look like early next week we will make a run back to the lower to mid 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/E 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 87 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 66 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 68 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears