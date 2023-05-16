The state is almost split exactly down the middle regarding who is seeing cloud cover vs. who is seeing sunshine this afternoon. An area of high pressure is moseying across the state and will help chase out the clouds by this evening.

Temperatures will inch upwards this afternoon. Western Kansas will sit a bit warmer as they will see more sunshine and temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s. Central Kansas will hold in the low 70s as clouds stick around longer.

Isolated showers will push along the Kansas/Colorado state line late tonight. Storms will be isolated in nature and will continue overnight.

A few storms could become severe, producing damaging winds and large hail. Rain will clear out by daybreak on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be mild overnight. Most will dip into the low 50s, with a few in the upper 40s in northwest Kansas.

We dry during the daytime on Wednesday, but more rain is on the way overnight. A boundary will drift along the Colorado/Kansas state line, bringing showers and thunderstorms back into western Kansas.

A few storms will cross the severe threshold tomorrow night. Most of western Kansas is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

Widespread rainfall arrives on Thursday. Downpours could be heavy at times, bringing moisture to the region.

Better chances for strong storms on Thursday stay along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line.

Temperatures will warm over the next few days, but we will sink below our seasonal average as rainfall arrives. Temperatures bounce back to the 80s by the end of the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 72 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 53 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 79 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll