Storm Track 3 Forecast: Off and on storm chances partner with near-average temperatures

Isolated showers and storms continue through portions of southern Kansas Monday evening. We have a small Marginal Risk for severe weather positioned across south central Kansas. This includes the Wichita area. Hail and high winds are possible in a select storm or two that reaches severe thresholds. Heavy rainfall is also possible which may lead to localized flooding.

Southern Kansas has a better shot at seeing rain rather than points farther north. Activity should begin to taper off after sundown.

There is another chance for a stray storm or two Tuesday.

Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s this week which is near average for this time of year. Winds will intensify and gust to 40 MPH to the northwest Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, we turn a touch hotter with widespread 90s across the state. While a shower or storm cannot be ruled out, Wednesday looks like it will be dry for much of the day before a stronger front comes in by week’s end.

Storms will develop Thursday evening closer to the front and become widespread overnight and into Friday. Severe weather will be possible during this time. Depending on the position of this boundary, we could face another round of storms closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line to the southeast by Friday.

As this wind shift washes out, it will have little change on our temperatures over the weekend where highs in the 90s will be typical. We will battle more disturbances from the weekend on that will keep skies unsettled with chances for storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman