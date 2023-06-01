We have a convoy of scattered showers and thunderstorms extending from the Oklahoma Panhandle through central and eastern Kansas with new activity popping up out west. This will keep locally heavy downpours in play for much of the day.

Our severe storm threat in terms of large hail and damaging winds is low but not zero to the southwest.

There is a greater focus on isolated flooding due to the slow nature of this rain. Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma are under Flood Watches at this time.

Later this evening, we will see a general decline in rain around the region.

An isolated shower or storm is still possible overnight.

More rain and storms blossom Friday as a stronger piece of energy ejects into the Plains. A few storms may become severe mainly west of I-135 closer to evening for hail and gusty winds.

A Marginal Risk is circled for a good chunk of our viewing area to account for this.

Temperatures will turn up especially for central into eastern Kansas where the middle 80s will be prevalent into the weekend and warm further next week.

More storms will be around throughout the weekend. It will not be a washout with plenty of opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. The moisture content in the atmosphere will be greatest farther east providing a steamier feeling.

Chances for storms look to drop next week, but still of the hit or miss variety and Kansas will not be totally dry. Afternoon temperatures climb to the middle and upper 80s farther east, slightly cooler, but still warm out west.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman