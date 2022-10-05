The first cold front this week has just about cleared the Sunflower State.

Temperatures today ranged from the 70s to the lower 80s. Where clouds were thicker with more showers, we only made it into the 60s. This front took the top off the warmth and even with winds primarily from the northeast, we only cooled by a handful of degrees from 24 hours ago.

Lingering showers continue to affect areas near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line to the south this evening. These showers will exit overnight and take the cloud cover with it.

We have a stronger cold front on deck Thursday.

Winds will become gusty as this frontal passage occurs. It will happen on a dry note as this front initially does not have much moisture to work with.

This cold air intrusion will drop overnight lows into Friday morning to the 30s and 40s. Areas near and north of the Kansas/Nebraska state line stand a better chance for patchy frost.

Thursday night into Friday, a batch of light rain will track to the south/southeast and impact northern Kansas. This should stay all liquid but just north of the state line into Nebraska, some sleet will mix in due to temperatures being much colder before sunrise.

While there will be a great deal of cloud cover Friday, rain looks limited and will weaken on the path to the southeast. Temperatures will take a huge hit. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s during the afternoon. Over the weekend, southern Kansas stands a better chance for sprinkles and light rain showers.

Rainfall amounts look pitiful but enough energy will remain to spark some rain. Saturday will still be cool with highs in the 60s.

There will be another wave of showers Sunday which also looks to affect southern Kansas as temperatures begin to warm.

More light rain is expected late Monday evening into early Tuesday as temperatures climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Better chances for moisture will be from central into eastern Kansas with the western half of the state struggling for additional rain.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 54 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman