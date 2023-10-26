We are drying things out across Kansas today as skies gradually clear across Kansas. With sunshine and south winds, today will be a mild to warm day with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

A cold front advances into northwest Kansas first this evening and quickly charges across the state. By the time we wake up Friday morning, a strong north wind takes over and that may lead to Friday’s high occurring at midnight!

Colder air spills in through the day and we will keep things cold heading toward the weekend.

Another storm system is expected to develop over the area on Saturday. Though moisture will not be as abundant as it was earlier this week, a wave of widespread light to moderate precipitation is expected to develop. This will coincide with sub-freezing temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning, which could lead to some wintry precipitation.

Amounts look fairly light, but areas to the north and west of Wichita stand the best chance of seeing snow, sleet, or freezing rain.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Lo: 47 Wind: S/N 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 64 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 31 Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 38 Lo: 25 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of a wintry mix.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.