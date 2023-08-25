Starting the morning warm and a bit humid in eastern Kansas, today will be yet another dog day of summer as more heat is expected.

Afternoon highs crank up to the triple digits across much of Kansas.

Excessive Heat Warnings run through this evening, but thankfully this will be the last day of this extended heat wave we’ve had all week long!

A cold front will begin pushing into northwestern Kansas later today. This will not only bring cooler air in, but it will spark healthy wave of scattered storms across especially western Kansas tonight.

Storms may continually develop and move over the same spots, which could lead to some locally excessive rainfall totals. A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of northwestern Kansas.

A few storms may pulse up and reach severe levels with large hail and damaging winds possible.

The front will reach Wichita last, and by the time it gets here it won’t be quite as potent. A few stray showers may be around for Saturday morning.

Lows will still be in the 70s tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be much more agreeable tomorrow with highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 90s!

A few more scattered storms will be possible especially tomorrow evening.

The heat dome that sat over our heads all week will be shoved to the southwest and weakened considerably over the weekend, which will keep a few showers and more seasonable temps in our forecast into the start of next week.

Rain chances look fairly low after Monday, but temperatures will not be oppressively hot. A much better stretch of days is coming, we just have to hold out one more day.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 104 Wind: SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 94 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.