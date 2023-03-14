Winds are kicking up out west and will spread through the rest of the state into the evening. The direction of those winds from the south/southeast have locked in, enabling our brief warm-up this week.

Winds strengthen overnight through Wednesday and Thursday as our next weather feature arrives. Wind Advisories are in place for portions of Central Kansas from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be quite warm, in the 60s and 70s.

Winds will make it hard to enjoy outside as gusts in excess of 40 MPH will be common. The fire danger will increase.

Wednesday night, signs of moisture appear in the northwest as rain.

This potent cold front looks to move through faster on Thursday. There will be an uptick in rain showers. Strongest storms stay to our south in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Due to the faster nature of this cold front’s passage, the extent of our moisture may be limited. As temps drop behind the boundary, snow will form farther north and west. Accumulations look light before the system quickly departs, taking any moisture with it.

Winds gusting above 40 MPH Thursday will relax by Friday. Temps will become much colder than average. Highs expected in the 30s and 40s from Friday through the weekend. There is another reinforcing shot of cold air for Saturday. Winds turnaround from the south by Sunday, starting a slow climb out of the chill into part of next week.

We have another brief warm-up by the middle of next week. It goes by the wayside next Thursday as another cold front cruises through the region, resetting temps below average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 37 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 67 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 54 Wind: S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman