Enjoy one more mild afternoon before the bottom drops out again. Most of our highs will reach the 60s after a chilly start this morning.

You will notice a few more clouds building in the sky ahead of our next cold front. It is currently draped across the Northern U.S. but will sink south and bring big changes our way.

Increasing winds after sundown will signal the front’s arrival. Wednesday will start windy.

Gusty conditions early Wednesday will give cold temperatures a bitter bite. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens and single digits.

As northerly winds continue to spill colder air into the area our wind chills will not get any better as the day progresses.

In addition to the colder air and gusty winds, there will also be a chance of snow beginning as early as late tonight to the north and west.

Snow showers will favor Western Kansas through Wednesday but a few flakes will try to sneak into our Central Kansas counties. Snow keeps sliding south into the evening and will wrap up during the night. Snowfall amounts are not expected to exceed 1″. If this happens, anything higher will be isolated and will not be too far from the expected 1″ max.

We will have more sun Thursday as clouds break with a lot less wind. However, highs will stay below freezing.

We will wrap up the work week chilly but it will not be as cold. We will return to the 50s, briefly, by the start of next week. It is looking like another arctic blast by Tuesday will quickly erase any warmth we are able to gain.

When it comes to moisture after tomorrow, there will not be much. A disturbance to the west Friday could skim some of our westernmost counties with a few snowflakes. Next week’s cold front looks like it could bring some snow showers to the area Tuesday into Wednesday, similar to what we will see happen tomorrow. So far, this just something we are keeping an eye on.