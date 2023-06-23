Another day, another risk of severe storms as our next round moves in from Colorado. A Slight Risk is in effect primarily for southwest Kansas this evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for our far western counties through 11 PM this evening. Storms will initiate between now and 7 PM and could produce strong winds and hail as they track east.

Storms will be capable of large hail to golf ball size and wind gusts over 70 mph as they move into far western Kansas this evening.

As storms make their way east, they will lose some steam but may hold together long enough to bring a chance of rain to Wichita, most likely arriving shortly after midnight.

Once the storms pass, we start clearing out, which will be the tail end of most of our storm chances for the next few days. Upper-level high pressure is building in our direction, and that will push more dry air into our area, which will also help to crank the heat up for the weekend.

Highs rise to the mid-90s Saturday.

A weak front from a storm system passing to our north knocks a few degrees off our highs by Sunday, but we will stay toasty in the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday.

By mid-next week, the heat dome will be sitting more directly overhead, turning the dial-up on our temperatures even more, with our first triple-digit highs of the year possible by Wednesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 97 Wind: S/W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 69 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll