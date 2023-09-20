One stormy system is out, now we await another piece of energy to help spark storms across the Sunflower State over the next few days.

This evening, a small area of storms will develop in northwest Kansas capable of hail and gusty winds. We are already seeing an uptick during the dinner hour of clouds and showers in the northwest. This looks to wane with sunset.

The overnight looks quiet for us before the next wave of energy hits Thursday.

A large piece of real estate west of I-135 is highlighted in a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

Looks like a smattering of storms anywhere within this piece of our viewing area.

A storm or two could contain hail and high winds. Looks like this will organize into a complex of heavy rain and thunder Thursday night, tracking closer to the Wichita Metro.

The focus for Friday Football Fever and storms Friday evening will be near and north of I-70 for north central Kansas. Storms will originate in Nebraska and build back our way.

We will be on the tail end of this development because much of the area will have a lid, or cap, suppressing severe storm development. If we break that cap, all forms of severe weather are possible.

The main piece of energy moves into Kansas with a surface low tracking across the state. Where it sits Saturday afternoon will be key. Aided by stronger southerly winds, a decent amount of moisture will be siphoned this direction. We have enough spin in the atmosphere to enhance severe storm development Saturday afternoon into the evening with a dryline setting up shop.

That dryline will be the separation from the drier air to the west and more moist air to the east. Storms will thrive on the moisture. Right now, areas East of I-135 are in a better position for strong to severe storms. I see a general uptick East of the Turnpike, but afternoon placement of the parent low in relation to the dryline and approaching cold front will all be important factors to consider. This is a springtime set-up where all forms of severe weather are possible, including a tornado or two.

Any leftovers with this system depart on Sunday with sunshine returning into early next week. No big cooldown behind the front as highs will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s for the next week. Strongest winds still pegged for Friday and Saturday. Next week we begin dry but it becomes much more active in the second half.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman