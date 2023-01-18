The dry slot is punching into this system through southern Kansas, allowing the sunshine to return for a few hours today.

This shutoff the pleasant and much needed rain we had this morning. Heaviest rainfall amounts over the last 24 have been from central into eastern Kansas. Amounts range from a half inch to nearly three quarters of an inch.

While many were enjoying this sunshiny break, freezing rain has continued farther north near the Kansas/Nebraska state line with snow to the northwest. Snow will not taper until later tonight.

Snowfall amounts have been welcomed for parts of the KSN viewing area.

The potent storm system affecting the Plains will gradually move out overnight.

Snow intensity will wane as winds increase. An additional trace to an inch or two of snow will be possible near and north of I-70 through the overnight with locally higher amounts.

Winds wrapping around the low pressure system will gust from 35 to 45 MPH across most of the state under a mostly cloudy sky.

This flow will allow colder temps to take up residency the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures Thursday into Friday will be seasonable farther south but much colder up north with the snowpack.

The next system in our series is looking more impressive with multiple weather models. Snow begins out west Friday night and gradually tracks east on Saturday, arriving in the Wichita area by midday Saturday. Most of this falls as snow but south central and southeast Kansas could warm enough to have some rain thrown into the mix. Temps are also looking colder with the latest model guidance.

There is yet another storm pegged for early next week. Timing and track will need to be worked out as we get closer from Monday into Tuesday. Temps will trend near, if not below, average next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 46 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 51 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 21 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Wed: Hi: 44 Lo: 22 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman