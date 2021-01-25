Storm Track 3 Forecast: One system departs, another quick on the heels

The first system this week is tracking to the northeast with drizzle remaining around Wichita early this evening. Where temps drop below freezing to the north and west, freezing drizzle is likely with leftover snow showers.

We saw a record amount of rainfall with this system around Wichita. We picked up 1.24″ which breaks the old record of 0.58″ set in 1898. You do not break records like this all the time! Here is a rundown of some snowfall reports we have received in the Storm Track 3 weather center.

Overnight lows will be colder where snow is on the ground. I can see temps dipping Tuesday morning in these areas to the lower 10s with isolated single digit lows.

The next wintry system starts out west Tuesday. This will be light snow. Temperatures will struggle to warm.

This disturbance will track East into the overnight bringing flurries and light snow to Wichita. It should either be gone or just about wrapped up by dawn Wednesday for our viewing area.

Accumulation out west will be in the neighborhood of an inch or two. For Wichita and points east, a dusting to a half inch is possible. Temperatures into Wednesday morning will be colder yet with more lows in the single digits to the north-northwest.

The sky will clear from the west to the east through Wednesday. Temps will warm to the 40s and 50s to end the work week. Some 60s may also work into a few communities down south. Areas that picked up snow this week will be slower to warm. Winds look stronger during the Thursday through Saturday timeframe. The southerly flow will enable many to warm nicely.

This weekend a fast-moving system looks to bring rain showers on Saturday.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman