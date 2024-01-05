Snow will continue to wane from west to east through evening.

Some of the higher snowfall accumulations range from 3″ to 5″ in portions of Kansas.

As this system comes to a close, this will give crews time to clean up the roads. With overnight temps dipping below freezing, watch for slick conditions into Saturday morning.

Clouds will not budge much tonight and Saturday. You will catch a few more rays of sunshine in western Kansas but only a few slivers farther to the east tomorrow.

There is another piece of energy that will track to our northeast. This could provide portions of eastern Kansas with a few more flurries tomorrow.

Clouds will try to clear Saturday night. Fog may form in areas that picked up more snow for Sunday morning. Temperatures this weekend will not be able to warm significantly due to impending cloud cover. Temps will be near to just below seasonal averages. Any sunshine Sunday will be in limited supply as the next storm system approaches. This will also take a southerly track, have an ample amount of moisture to work with and have even stronger winds.

Counties are already being placed in a Winter Storm Watch from Sunday evening through early Tuesday.

The storm system next Monday and Tuesday will be a high impact event. Rain and snow blossom Monday morning across the entire state and the system really starts to crank by the afternoon. If temperatures cool faster, there will be more snow.

Strong wind gusts will wrap around this first in western Kansas Monday. Winds gusting above 40 MPH are likely. Parts of southwest Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle might even gust above 50! As snow forms, this will create near blizzard-like conditions.

The axis of strongest winds moves into the central and eastern parts of our region Monday night and Tuesday morning with gusts above 40 MPH. Snow will linger Monday night into the first half of Tuesday farther east. As the storm comes ashore we will have better sampling to work with for our weather models, but this has the capability to produce more snow than the current system and over a larger area. Southwest Kansas through central into northeast Kansas will pick up the most with the northwest not having as much snow.

Once this departs, we get a few hours to catch our breath before a surge of Arctic air. This front Thursday could squeeze out some light snow, but the bigger issue is the brutal cold.

Temperatures look to stay below freezing next Friday, the following weekend and the week after that! Some parts of western and northern Kansas may experience multiple overnight lows below 0 degrees! Model guidance is hinting at another snowy system next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 26 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 38 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 41 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 37 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 33 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 26 Lo: 15 Mostly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman