Clouds favor Kansas for much of the day. Any breaks of sunshine we get into evening will be quickly taken over by more cloud cover overnight. A warm front will start to lift our direction but looks to fall short and play favorites with Oklahoma on Wednesday and enhance their chances for severe weather.

By dawn Wednesday, scattered showers and rainy rumbles will overspread central and eastern Kansas.

Western communities will have to wait a few more hours into Wednesday afternoon to see an uptick in moisture.

Severe chances, while we do have a Marginal Risk to the south, will be hindered by clouds, cooler temps and consistent rain.

Moisture amounts look healthy for a good chunk of the state. The system tracks slightly east putting the western half of our viewing area in a drier state Thursday and rain lingering east. Expect 60s in the clouds and rain, but we start to warm where we clear first out west Thursday afternoon. Overall, the moisture will be beneficial with many getting an inch to more than 3″ of rainfall.

This might be too much in spots leading to localized flood. An Areal Flood Watch is in place for Kay, Chautauqua and Elk counties. With higher rainfall amounts from central into eastern Kansas, this activity will hinder clean-up efforts from recent storms.

Temperatures warm Friday into the weekend. Some 90s may try to make a play out west Saturday and nudge into southern Kansas Sunday.

This is ahead of another system that will be capable of storms. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our area being looked at for severe weather by the end of the weekend and into early next week. Our active pattern stays consistent with more chances for showers and storms through much of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 46 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 90% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 61 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman