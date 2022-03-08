Attention turns to the northwest as our next winter storm organizes, beginning to move into the northwest portion of the state after lunch on Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect along and north of I-70 where the greatest impacts will be felt when it comes to moderate to significant snowfall accumulations Wednesday into Thursday.

From I-70 north, snowfall accumulations from 3″ to 7″are likely. Getting upwards of the 7″ mark will be closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line. South of I-70 to Highway 54, there will be a sharp cutoff from a dusting to an inch or two. Going south of Highway 54, more than likely will offer up not much out of this system through Thursday evening. Given the cold temperatures, this will be a powdery snow and with gusty winds from 25 to 35, this will reduce visibility and make for a lousy travel period.

Thursday night into Friday morning, another piece of energy creates light snow south of Highway 54 through southern Kansas. This looks to add a dusting to a half inch. Extreme southwest Kansas may be able to squeeze out an inch or two. Amounts look light with low impacts to travel for Wichita and surrounding areas.

Temperatures warm this weekend as sunshine returns. The heat keeps building into next week which is Spring Break for many school districts. Temperatures in the lower 80s sneak into the south, west of Wichita, next Tuesday into Wednesday before another powerful cold front. Storms start it all to the east around St. Patrick’s Day as snow ends it to the northwest. This is a storm worth watching for severe potential as dew points rise to near 60 ahead of the front by the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 23 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 48 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 25 Wind: NE 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 29 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman