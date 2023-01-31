A mess of wintry weather is tracking to our south this afternoon. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow is impacting portions of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. We are seeing a few light flurries here in the Sunflower State, but skies will clear out by the late afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the freezer once again today as highs struggle to push into the mid-20. A mix of cloud and sunshine will move across the sky today, with southerly winds trying to jumpstart our warming trend.

We stay cold overnight, with lows dropping back into the teens and single digits across the state. Partly cloudy skies will carry us into the start of Wednesday.

Our warming trend kicks it into high gear tomorrow. We jump back above freezing with highs in the 30s, and then we are launched into the 50s for the weekend. Temperatures by Saturday will sit nearly 30 degrees warmer than what we feel today.

Our next chance for rain arrives early next week. A cold front will track across the state Monday night into Tuesday morning and ignite a few showers in the region. We will keep a close eye on this system as the timing becomes more concrete later this week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Hi: 26 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 15 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 39 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll