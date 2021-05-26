Storm Track 3 Forecast: Overnight severe storms update, another chance Thursday

A Tornado Watch remains in effect along with a Severe T-Storm Watch until 2 AM.

A few severe storms remain that are tracking to the east/northeast.

The boundary that helped trigger today’s active weather will push to the south Thursday. Where it decides to park will be critical. For days it has appeared to lock up near the Turnpike, pinpointing southcentral into eastern Kansas for the greatest risk for severe storms with all hazards, including tornadoes, possible. Storms may start early in the day, but move out by late evening.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. Please be weather aware!

Friday storms are likely to the southwest. Some will be strong with hail. More active weather with strong to severe storms will take place Saturday evening in western Kansas. This will shift east Sunday into Memorial Day. Our stormy pattern looks to let up next Tuesday with drier conditions by mid-week.

Dew points are rather high right now, allowing a muggy feeling to ooze throughout the state. The moisture content in the atmosphere will drop by Friday and over the weekend which will be easier to take.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman