Unseasonably warm temperatures are lingering early this week. Wind flow is light with clouds mixing with the sun. A boundary is sitting across the state now and will stick around, but not help to produce any moisture.

As temps cool with light winds overnight, areas of dense fog will be possible from central into eastern Kansas.

This begins to take root after 3 AM Tuesday and should mix out between 9 and 10 AM Tuesday. Visibility will more than likely drop to less than a quarter of a mile in spots, so please use caution while traveling.

Temperatures warm a few more degrees Tuesday before a stronger cold front cruises through Wednesday.

Areas of locally dense fog will be possible into Wednesday morning. The winds will then increase by the lunch hour Wednesday associated with the frontal passage. A sprinkle or two may squeeze from the sky, but this is starved for moisture.

Better chances for rain align to our south and east from Oklahoma into Arkansas by Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies will be our Thursday before sunshine returns Friday.

Temperatures will be cut to the 50s and 60s from Friday over the weekend.

Some model guidance wants to depict a fast-moving system Saturday night into Sunday morning, capable of a few raindrops East and snowflakes West. We will keep an eye on this, but I am not hopeful for much moisture through the middle of November.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lo: 48 Wind E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: AM dense fog then partly cloudy. Hi: 75 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lo: 48 Wind: SE/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy. Areas of AM fog.

Thu: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of sprinkles and showers.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman