Pockets of freezing rain and patchy fog kick off our Thursday. Low visibility is plaguing the state this morning, especially across western Kansas. Those in Northwest Kansas are seeing freezing fog cause slick spots on roads.

Dense Fog Advisories are in place for a large portion of southwestern Kansas through 10 AM.

Patchy drizzle and light rain will track across the state today, with a wide range of temperatures expected. Those along and north of I-70 will see cooler temperatures leading to freezing fog and freezing drizzle.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place through the evening for portions of northwestern and northcentral Kansas. These are the areas where slick spots on roadways will be especially prevalent today with freezing drizzle and rain.

Drier air moves in during the afternoon as a low-pressure system tracks across the region. Northerly flow will filter in as winds around low-pressure move in a counterclockwise direction. Skies will remain dry throughout Friday.

Our next best show of rain will arrive overnight Friday into Saturday. This will be along and east of I-35 during the early morning hours. The rest of the state will remain dry as moisture stays east.

The heaviest bands of rain will stay to our southeast, but areas along I-35 could see anywhere from 0.1″ to 0.3″ of rainfall on Saturday. Skies will quickly dry out by sunrise on Saturday.

Temperatures sit above average through the weekend. We hold on to the low 50s for the next few days, with temperatures spiking on Monday. We come crashing back into the low 40s by the middle of the week in the wake of our next storm system.

Scattered showers will arrive Monday evening as our next system moves into the region. Rain will become more widespread overnight ahead of the approaching cold front.

Wrap-around moisture lingers into Tuesday. As colder air filters in behind the cold front, we could see some flurries arrive in northwestern Kansas on Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Hi: 52 Wind: SE/W 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: W/NW 5-15|

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 51 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 53 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll