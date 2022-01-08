Storm Track 3 Forecast: Patchy drizzle early, warmer start to the weekend

Aside from a few readings in the teens, most of us are starting the day in the 20s and 30s. This is a bit more mild than recent mornings in the single digits. A wind out of the south from 10-20 mph is creating quite the contrast in wind chills however. That south wind will benefit us later on.

(5 AM difference)

We need to keep an eye on some patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle that could form out there this morning. The area of concern is mainly along and east of I-35, with the emphasis in southeastern and eastern Kansas.

Our temperatures will warm quickly this morning, but there is a small window that some freezing drizzle could fall. Just keep this in mind heading out the door and make sure you watch your temperatures. Once we climb above freezing, regular drizzle is possible into the morning in this same region. Otherwise, expect an uptick in cloud coverage today.

Winds out of the south stay persistent. This will allow for an even warmer air mass to set in place. Expect highs today through the 50s across the southern half of the state. I do think a few to the north and northwest will be a touch cooler in the 40s thanks to a cold front beginning to move in.

That front does its job overnight, switching winds out of the north and bringing us back into the teens to start Sunday morning. Sunday does not look overly cold, but we will drop to the 30s and lower 40s again for highs.

This is a roller coaster of a forecast, as far as temperatures go. We bounce around from the 30s to the 40s and also 50s for next week. The 50s seem to dominate the forecast.

A potential storm system could bring us some rain next week. We are keeping an eye on late Wednesday into Thursday for the chance of some measurable moisture. As of now, we look warm enough for all rain, but this will be monitored through the weekend into next week. Fingers crossed, we could sure use it.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears