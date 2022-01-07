Storm Track 3 Forecast: Patchy freezing drizzle possible, warmer temperatures Saturday

A warming trend will take us into the start of our weekend as our next storm system approaches.

Moisture will continue to build into southern Kansas and eventually central into eastern Kansas late this evening and throughout the day on Saturday.

As temperatures fall overnight below freezing, there is a concern for areas of freezing drizzle for southcentral into eastern Kansas Saturday morning.

A glazing of ice for areas primarily along and east of I-35 could lead to travel impacts to start the weekend.

Temperatures warm through the morning causing freezing drizzle to transition to a few light showers for portions of central into eastern Kansas.

Temperatures will vary from the 40s across the northern half of the state Saturday to some locations making it into the 50s and 60s as warmer air moves in from the south.

A cold front will pass through Saturday afternoon from the north and collide with the moisture across central into eastern Kansas. Those along and east of the Turnpike stand the best chance at finding a few showers Saturday afternoon and evening. On the back side of this front, pockets of snow showers remain possible across northwestern Kansas, but any snowfall accumulations will be little to none.

This front will set the stage for a colder second half of the weekend with daytime highs resting into the 30s and 40s briefly before a warming trend looks likely through next week.

A quick-moving system looks to stay mainly to our south late Wednesday into Thursday but may bring an isolated shower to areas closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. There is still plenty of time to iron out the details of this next system in the coming days, but it does look like our next best chance at finding moisture.

Temperatures will be trending warmer on the other side of the weekend. By Tuesday and Wednesday, daytime highs will rise into the 50s and close to 60° with some isolated showers possible Thursday into Friday.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige