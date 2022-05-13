Most of eastern Kansas woke up to thunderstorms with frequent lightning and heavy rain along an advancing cold front. We will keep spotty storm chances in place through the early morning hours, but those out west will see more sunshine. That cold front will do its job and cool us down a bit out there today. This will be a welcomed change from this toasty week we had. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds also take a seat today, only 10-20 mph.

We have a brief lull in the action through midday before another round of showers and storms is possible this afternoon and evening. We need to watch along and to the east of the Kansas Turnpike this afternoon for an isolated super cell or two.

This will pose a large hail and gusty wind threat. A Slight Risk is positioned in southeast Kansas, but I do think a cell could form to the west of that risk. Stay weather aware if you have outdoor plans Friday afternoon and evening.

We will play the spotty storm game through the weekend. Multiple waves of isolated storms are possible through Sunday. This is not a washout of a weekend, and many will stay dry. However, conditions are in place for any storm that does get going to become strong to severe.

Saturday evening severe chances are lower, but still present across central and eastern Kansas. Later in the day, a few isolated storms could bubble up. This again is not a widespread event.

Sunday brings the chance for some strong to severe storms yet again southeast. The environment will be warm and humid, perfect for storm development.

Aside from slim and spotty storm chances, we are expecting a pleasant and summer-like weekend, just not quite as hot as the past week. It looks like the 90s could return in the middle part of next week, however.

5/13/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears