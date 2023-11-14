The current warm and sunny stretch lingers through midweek. Highs will be consistently in the 60s with some 70s in the mix. This spring fever will make a shift Thursday as a cold front comes cruising into town.

Winds will also ramp up quite a bit as the front enters the picture Thursday. Winds will be sustained from 15 to 30 MPH with gusts to 40.

The front enters the northwest first and will not make it to Wichita until Thursday night. This will be a day where the state is divided.

Cooler behind the front but nearly 70° ahead of this feature. There is a small chance a few sprinkles will form north of I-70 Thursday and East of the Turnpike Thursday night.

Temperatures are much more seasonable Friday, offering up more 50s. Temps rebound Saturday before a system moves into the Plains. Right now, this system looks like it is slowing down a touch.

Rain chances extend from Sunday into Monday. Depending on if the cooler air can catch up in time, we might see a few snowflakes at the end of this. This looks like it will be predominantly rain with higher rainfall potential from central into eastern Kansas.

Temperatures will be cooler than average for Thanksgiving week. Model guidance is divided in the timing and where a surge of much colder air will take up residency. We might be able to hold it off until the following weekend with a shift to the east. We will iron this out as we get closer as a lot of things will change between now and then.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 72 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 60 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 37 Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman