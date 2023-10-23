The weather this week will be wild from beneficial rain impacting portions of Kansas to a huge cooldown over the weekend that could end with a few snowflakes in northwest Kansas.

With unseasonable warmth and gusty winds today, high grassland fire danger persists through sundown.

Cloud cover associated with the remnants of Hurricane Norma are inching closer and will be in southern Kansas early tonight. Moisture will hold off until just before dawn Tuesday.

Areas of central and eastern Kansas will see the most moisture with this first wave into Wednesday with the highest rainfall totals East of the Turnpike.

An inch to two inches of rain possible before this first round departs. While a few showers are possible north and west, the majority will fall farther east.

A second wave of moisture works up from the south Wednesday into Thursday. This could be locally heavy with higher rainfall totals from central into eastern Kansas.

Cooler air will crash behind the cold front Friday.

More damp weather is on target this weekend with light rain Saturday and Saturday. Another surge of colder air swings in, potentially dropping highs late this weekend into next Monday into the 30s and 40s!

The last bits of moisture Sunday could end as some snow in northwest Kansas. Something to watch as we get closer to the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 70 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 58 Cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 44 Lo: 31 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman