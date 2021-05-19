Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pattern continues to favor daily rain potential, warming by the weekend

While a steady light rain has impacted portions of central Kansas, hit or miss showers and storms have bubbled up to the west.

A Marginal Risk for severe storms has been maintained for most of western Kansas. A storm or two will try to reach severe thresholds for hail and high winds this evening.

Looks like the general track of showers and storms will be from the south to the north/northwest.

After sunset, the severe threat drops off and attention turns to heavy rainfall before showers dwindle overnight. Most should remain garden variety.

With the moisture-rich atmosphere, we will once again need to watch for localized flooding as these storms will not move fast. Flood Warnings remain in place until tonight for the Saline River at Tescott.

Overnight the rain will wane for many with mild overnight lows into the 50s and 60s.

With all the moisture we have had lately and light surface winds, patchy fog could form in spots.

A few spotty showers may linger through the overnight for some across Kansas.

An isolated shower or storm will bubble up in the heat of the day Thursday where the moisture is richer from central into eastern Kansas.

While there is a chance for a pop-up shower Friday, the area looks like it will be dry for most with more clouds than sunshine.

A strong area of high pressure across the eastern half of the country is keeping our steady rain maker from moving out of the western United States. Until this area of high pressure breaks down and can slip off towards the east, the opportunity to find showers and storms bubbling up across the state will remain in place.

The weekend will not be a washout, but showers and storms will be around during our peak heating hours. Unsettled weather will persist throughout next week. We will need to monitor each wave as we get closer as an isolated stronger storm will be possible with each round.

Due to the clouds and on/off chances for rain, our temperatures are not deviating much from our overnight lows to our daytime highs. However, I see a slight uptick in heat this Friday to the upper 70s and 80s. Looks like a cold front tries to enter our northwest counties early next week, but does not cross the state.

Just in time for Memorial Day, and about on schedule for Kansas, we could be looking at more 90s by that time with some temps reaching closer to the triple digits. Stay tuned!

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman