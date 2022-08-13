You guessed it! Another toasty day is on tap for the Sunflower State thanks to the dominant influence of high pressure. This will give us high heat and lower rain chances. Expect a quiet weekend of weather.

Highs on Saturday will soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s. At least our humidity levels will be on the lower end! That area of high pressure mentioned before will allow for abundant sunshine and fairly light winds. They will pick up a little bit out west.

Expect more sunshine and hot temperatures through Sunday. We will continue to bake in that dangerous heat as most of the state will jump up over 100 degrees. Luckily, our feels-like temperatures will not be much higher than our real temperatures due to the lower humidity levels.

This pattern finally breaks down into early next week. We will watch an approaching cold front begin to move into the northern parts of the state on Monday.

There is not a great deal of moisture associated with it, but we keep slim chances for a few spotty showers and storms in the forecast. Looks like Tuesday is the better chance across Kansas as the front drops south. We clear the boundary by Wednesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 99 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 102 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 103 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears