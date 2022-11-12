Our chilly stint continues this weekend as temperatures stay well below our average for this time of year. Saturday morning lows dropped to the single digits to the northwest, with feels-like temperatures below zero at times.

Expect highs to be a few degrees warmer today with a mix of 40s and 50s. Southwest Kansas should see our warmest temps this afternoon but will only make it to the lower 50s. The biggest plus for today’s forecast will be the light winds. We also get to see a good deal of sunshine through the day as high pressure sets in place.

Skies stay clear which allows our temperatures to plummet yet again tonight. Expect a mix of upper teens and low 20s, at least our winds stay light.

We warm slightly into our Sunday out ahead of our next storm system. Winds pick up out of the south/southeast which helps usher in a bit of a warmer airmass. Still only expecting upper 40s to mid 50s, but every little bit helps.

Keep an eye on Monday’s forecast. A quick moving storm system brings us the chance for a bit of a rain/snow mix during the morning and midday. The latest trends have kept us a little cooler, meaning the potential is there for a bit more snow. My latest thoughts are to keep totals minor as of now.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 42 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 22 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 49 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 38 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears