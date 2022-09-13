Summer lovers will enjoy what we have on tap for the rest of the week. Our glimpse of fall this past weekend is long gone, and a late summer sizzle will return to the region. Temperatures going forward this week will be between 5 and 10 degrees above average.

Highs on Tuesday will push into the lower 90s. This is quite the change up, but after it is the reality around this time of year. Humidity levels will at least be on the lower end. Expect abundant sunshine to be the name of the game through our afternoon. A little bit of extra cloud coverage begins to filter in out west later in the day.

While a random shower is possible down in far southwest Kansas today, most of us stay dry. Our next rain chance will be slim and spotty out west later in the day on Wednesday. A few showers and storms are possible into the evening. Severe weather not expected.

The slim rain chance will move a bit more east on Thursday and Friday. While most stay dry, a few small and brief downpours could offer a little liquid relief for a few of our communities.

We have a HOT weekend on tap with most of us pushing into the mid to upper 90s. It will be sunny and also windy. This hot stretch carries us into early next week as well. Our average high has dropped to 84 degrees for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 67 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 66 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears